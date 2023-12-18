Israel faces new calls for truce after hostages killing

Protesters in Israel urge govt to renew hostage negotiations with Gaza’s Hamas rulers n Pope Francis calls for peace, says unarmed civilians are being bombed and shot at n Palestinian death toll climbs to 19,000.

CAIRO/GAZA STRIP/JERUSALEM - Israel’s government faced calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies and from protesters at home on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostag­es who waved a white flag, added to mounting concerns about its conduct in the 10-week-old war in Gaza.

The protesters urge the govern­ment to renew hostage negotiations with Gaza’s Hamas rulers, whom it has vowed to destroy. Israel could also face pressure to scale back major combat operations when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits this week, as Washington has expressed growing unease with civilian casual­ties even while providing vital mili­tary and diplomatic support.

The air and ground war has flat­tened large parts of northern Gaza, killed thousands of civilians and driven most of the population to the southern part of the besieged ter­ritory, where many are packed into crowded shelters and tent camps. Some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85% of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes.

They are surviving off a trickle of humanitarian aid. Israel said that starting Sunday, UN aid trucks would be able to enter Gaza from a second location, Kerem Shalom. In a sign of desperation, dozens of Palestinians surrounded aid trucks after they drove in through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, forcing some to stop before climbing aboard, pulling boxes down and carrying them off. Other trucks appeared to be guarded by masked people carrying sticks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Ne­tanyahu said Israel “will contin­ue to fight until the end,” with the goal of eliminating Hamas, which triggered the war with its Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel. Palestinian fighters killed some 1,200 people that day, mostly ci­vilians, and captured scores of hostages. Netanyahu vowed to bring back the estimated 129 hostages still in captivity. Anger over the mistaken killing of hos­tages is likely to increase pres­sure on him to renew Qatar-me­diated negotiations with Hamas over swapping more of the re­maining captives for Palestin­ians imprisoned in Israel. Israeli media reported that David Bar­nea, the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, met over the week­end with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul­rahman Al Thani, who has medi­ated with Hamas, to discuss re­newed talks.

Gaza meanwhile remained un­der a communications blackout for a fourth straight day, the lon­gest of several outages during the war. Aid groups say they complicate rescue efforts and make it even more difficult to monitor the toll on civilians.

ISRAEL OPENS AID CROSSING TO GAZA

Israel opened a direct cross­ing for aid into Gaza for the first time on Sunday in its more than two-month-old war on Hamas while also stepping up attacks on the Palestinian enclave, say­ing military pressure was the only way its hostages would be freed. The Israeli attacks took place amid fierce fighting the length of the coastal strip, ac­cording to residents and fight­ers, with communications down for a fourth day, making it hard to reach the wounded

“The communication blackout in #Gaza is the longest since the start of the Israeli escalation,” the Palestinian Red Crescent said on X, adding that its teams were also hampered by shell­ing. Telecommunications were gradually being restored in cen­tral and southern areas, tele­coms companies said later.

Hopes for peace had been raised on Saturday when a source said Israel’s spy chief had spoken on Friday with the prime minister of Qatar, which mediated hostage releases in return for a week-long cease­fire and the freeing of Palestin­ian prisoners.

In a further positive sign, the Kerem Shalom crossing be­tween Israel and Gaza opened for aid trucks on Sunday for the first time since the outbreak of war, officials said, in a move to double the amount of food and medicine reaching Gazans.

But Israel cast doubt on whether the aid would be dis­tributed, accusing aid officials of not distributing aid that had crossed from Egypt, and Israe­li Prime Minister Benjamin Ne­tanyahu vowed to “fight to the end”. Aid agencies say aid dis­tribution has been disrupted by the violence.

DEADLY STRIKES

Israeli missile strikes on a house belonging to the Shehab fami­ly killed 24 people and wound­ed dozens of others in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Hamas Aqsa radio said, quoting the director of the health minis­try. The son of Dawoud Shehab, spokesman of Hamas-ally Islamic Jihad, was among the dead, an of­ficial from the group told Reuters.

A medic said dozens people had been killed or wounded in the Shebab family home and others nearby that were also hit.

“We believe the number of dead people under the rubble is huge but there is no way to remove the rubble and recov­er them because of the intensi­ty of Israeli fire,” he said by tele­phone, using an e-sim that can connect to outside networks and declining to give a name fearing Israeli reprisal. In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, medics said 12 Palestinians had been killed and dozens were wound­ed, while in Rafah in the south, they said an Israeli air strike left at least four people dead.

Israel said it had operat­ed against “terrorist” targets. Around 19,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health officials, and thousands buried in the rubble of Israe­li air strikes since Oct. 7, when Hamas fighters killed 1,200 peo­ple, according to Israeli authori­ties, and captured 240 hostages in their surprise raid.

CALLS FOR A NEW CEASE-FIRE

In Israel on Sunday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Col­onna called for an “immedi­ate truce” aimed at releasing more hostages, getting larger amounts of aid into Gaza and moving toward “the beginning of a political solution.”

France’s Foreign Ministry ear­lier said one of its employees was killed in an Israeli strike on a home in Rafah on Wednes­day. It condemned the strike, which it said had killed several civilians, and demanded clarifi­cation from Israeli authorities. The foreign ministers of the U.K. and Germany, meanwhile, called for a “sustainable” cease-fire, saying “too many civilians have been killed.” “Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful co-exis­tence with Palestinians,” British Foreign Secretary David Camer­on and German Foreign Minis­ter Annalena Baerbock wrote in the U.K.’s Sunday Times.

The US defense secretary is set to travel to Israel to continue discussions on a timetable for ending the war’s most intense phase. Israeli and U.S. officials have spoken of a transition to more targeted strikes aimed at killing Hamas leaders and res­cuing hostages, without saying when it would occur.

Scores of protesters set up tents outside the Defense Min­istry in Tel Aviv on Saturday, saying they would stay until the government resumed hos­tage negotiations with Hamas. “The hostages are experiencing hell and they are in mortal per­il,” said Raz Ben-Ami, a hostage released in the last exchange. “Israel must offer another hos­tage-release deal.” Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends, and that in exchange it will demand the release of large numbers of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile fighters.

Hamas released over 100 of more than 240 hostages cap­tured on Oct. 7 in exchange for the release of scores of Pales­tinian prisoners during a brief cease-fire in November. Near­ly all freed on both sides were women and minors. Israel has rescued one hostage.

SHOOTINGS DRAW SCRUTINY

Military officials said Satur­day that the three hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israe­li troops had tried to signal that they posed no harm. It was Is­rael’s first such acknowledge­ment of harming hostages in a war that it says is largely aimed at rescuing them. The three hostages, all in their 20s, were killed Friday in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where troops are engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas. An Israeli military official said the shootings were against the army’s rules of en­gagement and were being inves­tigated at the highest level.

Israel says it makes every ef­fort to avoid harming civilians and accuses Hamas of using them as human shields. But Pal­estinians and rights groups have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of recklessly endangering civil­ians and firing on those who do not threaten them, both in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, which has seen a surge of vio­lence since the start of the war.

Pope Francis on Sunday called for peace, saying “unarmed ci­vilians are being bombed and shot at, and this has even hap­pened inside the Holy Family parish complex, where there are no terrorists but families, chil­dren and sick people with dis­abilities, nuns.” He spoke after the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusa­lem said two Christian women at a church compound in Gaza were killed by Israeli sniper fire.

At least five Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid in a built-up refugee camp in the West Bank town of Tulkarem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday.

In Gaza, Palestinians on sev­eral occasions have said Israeli soldiers opened fire at fleeing civilians. Hamas has claimed other hostages were killed by Israeli fire or airstrikes, with­out presenting evidence.

The offensive has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said Thursday. It has not been able to update the toll since then because of the communications blackout, and has said for weeks that thousands more casualties are buried under the rubble.

The ministry does not dif­ferentiate between civilian and combatant deaths, but throughout the war has said that most of those killed were women and children.

The plight of Palestinian civil­ians has gotten little attention inside Israel, where many are still deeply traumatized by the Oct. 7 attack and where support for the war remains strong.

Israel’s military says 121 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza offensive. It says it has killed thousands of fighters, without providing evidence.