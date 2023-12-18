Israel plans to build anti-tunnel wall on Egypt-Gaza border: Report

Israel is planning to build an underground anti-tunnel wall near the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, according to local media on Sunday.

The wall is planned to be built on the Philadelphia Axis following the end of the current war on Gaza, Army Radio reported.

According to the broadcaster, an Israeli delegation had traveled to Egypt for talks on the construction of the wall.

“The Egyptians understand Israel’s security need for this,” the radio said, citing an Israeli security official.

There was no immediate comment from Egypt on the Israeli report.

The Philadelphia Axis is a narrow strip within the territory of the Gaza Strip, extending 14 km (8.7 miles) along the border between the enclave and Egypt.

“Israel fears the presence of tunnels in the Palestinian area ​​east Rafah, which is considered an extension of the Philadelphia Axis,” Israeli channel i24News said.

According to the channel, Egypt repeatedly said that there were no underground tunnels in the border area with the Gaza Strip.

Israel believes that the underground tunnels have been key to Hamas operations on the battlefield.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women and injuring 51,000 others, according to health authorities in the seaside enclave.

Nearly 1,200 people are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.