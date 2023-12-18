Japan, ASEAN agree to boost maritime security cooperation

TOKYO-Southeast Asian and Japanese leaders agreed on Sunday to boost dialogue and cooperation in “maritime security” in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, a vital trade corridor, and its increased deployment of vessels and other methods to assert its claims in disputed areas have riled nations across the region as well as Washington. Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to “strengthen dialogue and cooperation for the maintenance of maritime security and safety, maritime order based on the rule of law, including freedom and safety of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce”, a joint statement said after a summit in Tokyo. Without identifying China, it said that they will “enhance maritime domain awareness as well as cooperation among coastguards and relevant law enforcement agencies, strengthen cooperation on maritime capacity building, and ensure the resolution of disputes by peaceful means, without resorting to threat or use of force in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law”. Close US ally Japan, which also has territorial and other disputes with China, is hiking defence spending and has expanded security cooperation with countries across the Asia-Pacific region.