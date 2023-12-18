Jubilant firing claims child’s life, two held

KARACHI-Jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony in Pir Sarhandi Goth of Shah Latif in Karachi on Sunday claimed life of a child. Police arrested to people. According to details, during wedding ceremony of Wajid Jokhio, three people including Azhar, Adnan and Bahawal opened heavy aerial firing. A 7-year-old child identified as Ahmed Raza was killed as a result of firing. SHO Shah Latif, Mehraj Anwar said that police have arrested Azhar and Adnan while raids were being conducted to arrest Bahawal who managed to escape from the scene.