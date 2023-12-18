Kabul govt mum as terrorists use US-made weapons in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - In recent harrowing incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, a disturbing revelation has emerged – the use of non-local American made weapons, believed to be procured from Afghanistan, by various militant groups operating within the country.
This revelation underscores the pressing need for a thorough examination of the evolving security dynamics in the region, particularly the presence of huge leftover weapons by US forces in Afghanistan.
For over two decades, Pakistani security forces are grappled with the persistent challenge of terrorism, with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) prominently involved in this ongoing battle against Pakistani state. The emergence of American weaponry in the hands of these TTP militants adds a new layer of complexity to the intricate security landscape of Pakistan. The evidence suggesting the use of American arms by TTP militants points a direct finger at the Afghanistan government headed by Afghan Taliban which is criminally silent on how these weapons are reaching out to militants.
It raises critical questions not only about the safe havens provided within Afghanistan but also about the ease of access these groups have to a substantial arsenal of weapons.
This unsettling connection between Afghan safe havens and the arming of militant outfits prompts serious doubts about the commitment of the Afghan transitional government to fostering regional peace and stability. The impact of this illicit flow of weaponry is unmistakable in the escalating frequency and intensity of rising terrorist attacks in Pakistan.
The deployment of these arms by various militant groups poses a direct threat to the security and stability of Pakistan and the region as a whole.
As the international community grapples with the aftermath of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, this revelation adds urgency to the need for concerted efforts to curb the flow of arms and address the underlying issues fuelling terrorism in the region.
On December 13, a truck carrying onions packed in sacks from Afghanistan was checked by Customs authorities which turned out to be loaded with heavy weapons concealed in onion sacks. It may be recalled here that the banned BLA used American weapons in February 2022 while attacking FC posts in Noshki and Pangoor in Balochistan.
TTP used American weapons in the Zhob cantonment terror attack on 12th July 2023.
On 6th September 2023, TTP terrorists used American weapons on a major terror attack on two Pakistani border security posts in Chiltral.
On 4th November 2023 American weapons were used in attack on the PAF base Mianwali by TTP militants which were identified as RPG-7, AK-74, M-4, M-16/A4 weapons.
On 12th December 2023 terror attack in Daraban area of D I Khan militants used night goggles and US made riffles.
Three policemen were martyred while five terrorists were killed in the attack. The weapons recovered from the militants included AK-47, HE grenade and MI 16/A2 guns.
The easy flow of these weapons into the hands of TTP militants raises a big question mark on the claim of IEA of Afghan government of not allowing its soil to be used for militancy against Pakistan.
Pakistan at official diplomatic level has taken up the matter with Afghan authorities and shared all details of these weapons but the Afghan side as usual didn’t give proper answer to these facts.