KP CM declares anti-corruption ‘Jihad’ in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - Caretaker Chief Minister of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Red) Syed Arshad Hussain on Sunday called for a collective effort to combat corruption, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy for neg­ligence in duty across all institu­tions. He expressed these views while talking to various delega­tions at KP House Abbottabad.

The CM said that Abbottabad has been officially declared a sis­ter city with Azerbaijan, marking the commencement of various de­velopmental projects. The gov­ernment is determined to ensure transparent and fair elections in Abbottabad, prioritising the reso­lution of local issues.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, along with key officials such as Health Minister Dr Riaz Khan and Mineral and Planning Minister Dr Sarfraz Ali Shah, were present on the occasion.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister acknowledged the exist­ing issues in the district, particu­larly concerning water, electricity, and cleanliness. The Commission­er informed about devised solu­tions for these problems.

Chief Minister Arshad Hussain outlined a comprehensive strategy to tackle unemployment, aiming to train half a million youth with­in a year. Task forces have been formed in various institutions, of­fering courses ranging from four months to four years. The goal is to provide employment opportu­nities, both domestically and in­ternationally, based on demand.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced the Quantum Valley declaration for Haripur and Ab­bottabad, ensuring that youth will no longer face employment issues. The empowerment of the youth is highlighted through plans such as conferring university status to medical colleges, training doctors and physiotherapists, establish­ing nursing directorates, and con­structing nursing institutes.

He emphasised the impor­tance of resolving issues related to mosques and employees under the Auqaf Department. District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid high­lighted these concerns, and their resolution has been assured by the government. Overall, the gov­ernment’s commitment to com­bating corruption and addressing local issues reflects a proactive ap­proach towards the development of Abbottabad