KP to include skills as subject in contemporary education: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce and Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah has agreed with the proposal to equip the students of general education institutions and schools with various technical courses during their academic period as feasible.
He further directed the furnishing of a feasible proposal of pilot project, with possible partnership between higher education and technical education departments with clear possibilities of the success and usefulness of the project.
In this regard, a meeting was held here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar with the Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce and Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah, in the chair.
Besides, Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan and Secretary Industries and Commerce, Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Director (Finance), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Munir Gul, Chief Economist Department of Industry Basit Khalil also attended the meeting.
Keeping in view, the importance of technical skills and skilled education and training in the modern era, the meeting also discussed inclusion of vocational training courses along with contemporary education and possibilities of the departments of Technical Education and Higher Education in this regard.
The participants of the meeting agreed with the proposal and gave their useful feedback.
During the meeting, Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan said that with the success of this proposed plan, graduates of general education colleges and qualifiers of secondary and higher secondary certificates as well as students with skills will not be remained unemployed, saying such educated youth will be able to find their jobs in the market and will also be able to find decent employment.