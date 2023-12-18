KP to include skills as subject in contemporary education: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Ed­ucation, Industries, Com­merce and Merged Dis­tricts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah has agreed with the proposal to equip the students of general ed­ucation institutions and schools with various tech­nical courses during their academic period as feasi­ble.

He further directed the furnishing of a feasi­ble proposal of pilot pro­ject, with possible part­nership between higher education and technical education departments with clear possibilities of the success and useful­ness of the project.

In this regard, a meet­ing was held here at Civ­il Secretariat Peshawar with the Caretaker Min­ister for Technical Edu­cation, Industries, Com­merce and Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Aam­er Abdullah, in the chair.

Besides, Secretary Higher Education Ar­shad Khan and Secre­tary Industries and Com­merce, Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Director (Finance), Technical Education & Vocational Training Au­thority (TEVTA), Munir Gul, Chief Economist De­partment of Industry Ba­sit Khalil also attended the meeting.

Keeping in view, the importance of technical skills and skilled educa­tion and training in the modern era, the meeting also discussed inclusion of vocational training courses along with con­temporary education and possibilities of the departments of Techni­cal Education and High­er Education in this re­gard.

The participants of the meeting agreed with the proposal and gave their useful feedback.

During the meeting, Secretary Higher Edu­cation Arshad Khan said that with the success of this proposed plan, graduates of general education colleges and qualifiers of secondary and higher secondary certificates as well as students with skills will not be remained unem­ployed, saying such edu­cated youth will be able to find their jobs in the market and will also be able to find decent em­ployment.