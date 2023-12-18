Monday, December 18, 2023
KPT facilitates trip for differently-abled persons

APP
December 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi Port Trust (KPT) organised sea tourism for 60–70 differently-abled persons, who enjoyed the excursion immensely and created long-lasting memories. According to the official statement issued here Sunday, this move signifies KPT’s continued commitment to prioritize social activities, particularly supporting the more vulnerable sections of society and implementing practical measures for their welfare. Nonetheless, expressing gratitude, the special participants thanked KPT management in general and Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi in particular for giving them the opportunity to unearth moments of happiness amidst the hardships of their lives.

