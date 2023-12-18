LHC orders release of PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered authorities to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of the LHC conducted hearing of the plea against detention of PTI leader Marwat. Counsel for the government Advocate Khawaja Mohsin Abbas submitted reply to court.

The government, in its reply submitted in court, said the deputy commissioner had issued a notification of detention of Marwat and the applicant should approach the relevant forum against detention.

The counsel said the applicant should request the government against arrest of Marwat. He further said the court should reject the request against Marwat's detention.

The court, after hearing arguments of both parties and perusing the government reply, announced its verdict and ordered the authorities to release the PTI leader.

The court ordered the deputy commissioner to release Marwat after submission of surety bond.