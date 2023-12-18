Monday, December 18, 2023
Liverpool vs. Man Utd clash ends 0-0, Arsenal top English Premier League

Anadolu
4:54 PM | December 18, 2023
Sports

Sunday's Liverpool vs. Manchester United showdown ended 0-0, and Arsenal topped the English Premier League standings with a 2-0 win over Brighton in London.

Liverpool was unable to return to the top of the league after a goalless draw at Anfield.

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot was sent off near the end of the match.

Earlier Sunday, Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were the scorers.

Impressive Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League with 39 points in 17 matches.

Second-place Liverpool have 38 points. Man Utd are in the lower ranks with 28 points.

Arsenal will visit Liverpool in the next fixture on Saturday, a critical game for the league's top.

