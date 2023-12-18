Madad Ali directs immediate up-gradation of 20 Govt primary schools in Islamabad

Caretaker Minister of Federal Education Madad Ali Sindhi has directed the immediate upgradation of 20 government primary schools in Islamabad within the next six weeks to enhance the educational infrastructure and quality of learning across these institutions.

He made these directions during his visit to F-63 School to witness the remarkable efforts undertaken by the local community to enhance the school's facilities and educational standards.

Expressing admiration for the collective commitment of the community, the Minister acknowledged the substantial improvements made at F-63 School and applauded the spirit of collaboration that has propelled this initiative.