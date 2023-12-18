Monday, December 18, 2023
Magistrates ordered to take strict action against profiteers

APP
December 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has activated price control magistrates against profiteers. Presid­ing over a meeting here on Sunday, he said that the gov­ernment was committed to providing maximum relief to the general public by con­trolling an artificial price hike and black-marketing of daily-use items. There­fore, all price control mag­istrates should be active in the field and take strict ac­tion against profiteers and hoarders, he added. He also directed market commit­tees to ensure the presence of their staff at the time of auction of fruits and vegeta­bles so that there was no il­logical increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables.

APP

