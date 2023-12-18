Malam Jaba Jeep Rally takes crowds from Peshawar to Swat

MINGORA - With the onset of winter in the Swat Valley, tourism witnessed a significant upswing, culminating in the successful conclusion of the two-day Jeep and Bike Rally from Peshawar to Malam Jabba.
A joint effort by Frontier Four by Four and the Pakistan Army, the event showcased a convoy of 30 jeeps and 15 bikes. Starting from the Peshawar Motorway Interchange, participants embarked on a thrilling journey through diverse terrains, blending both roads and off-road stretches. The rally reached its exciting finale at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort.
Against the picturesque backdrop of Malam Jabba, the closing ceremony featured a spectacular display of jeeps and bikes, followed by the distribution of prizes and trophies to commendable participants.
Expressing their gratitude, the rally participants praised the organisers for orchestrating an event that not only provided an adrenaline-packed experience but also contributed to the promotion of tourism in the region.