Monday, December 18, 2023
Malam Jaba Jeep Rally takes crowds from Peshawar to Swat

Our Staff Reporter
December 18, 2023
MINGORA  -  With the onset of winter in the Swat Valley, tourism witnessed a significant upswing, culminating in the successful conclusion of the two-day Jeep and Bike Rally from Peshawar to Malam Jabba.

A joint effort by Frontier Four by Four and the Pakistan Army, the event showcased a convoy of 30 jeeps and 15 bikes. Starting from the Peshawar Motorway Interchange, participants embarked on a thrilling journey through diverse terrains, blend­ing both roads and off-road stretches. The rally reached its exciting finale at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

Against the picturesque backdrop of Malam Jab­ba, the closing ceremony featured a spectacular display of jeeps and bikes, followed by the distri­bution of prizes and trophies to commendable par­ticipants.

Expressing their gratitude, the rally participants praised the organisers for orchestrating an event that not only provided an adrenaline-packed experience but also contributed to the promotion of tourism in the region.

Our Staff Reporter

