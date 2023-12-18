Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Man guns down ex-wife, three family members

Our Staff Reporter
December 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  A man gunned down his former wife and her three family members in Salamatpur area of Lahore late on Saturday night, police said. A woman and a child were injured in firing. According to details, accused Salman opened fire at her ex-wife and her three family members while they were on their way back to home after attending a wedding ceremony. As a result of firing, former wife of the suspect and her father, sister and a brother were killed on the spot while a 55-year-old woman Taj Bibi and five-year-old Minahil sustained bullet wounds. The accused fled the scene after killing four people. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the culprit.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023