Man guns down ex-wife, three family members

LAHORE - A man gunned down his former wife and her three family members in Salamatpur area of Lahore late on Saturday night, police said. A woman and a child were injured in firing. According to details, accused Salman opened fire at her ex-wife and her three family members while they were on their way back to home after attending a wedding ceremony. As a result of firing, former wife of the suspect and her father, sister and a brother were killed on the spot while a 55-year-old woman Taj Bibi and five-year-old Minahil sustained bullet wounds. The accused fled the scene after killing four people. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the culprit.