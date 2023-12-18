Minister inaugurates digitalisation of revenue land, online facilitation centre at ABAD’s office

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industry and Commerce Muhammad Younis Dagha inaugurated the digitalization of Revenue land and Online Facilitation Center at the office of Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD), here Sunday. On the occasion, Yunus Dagha said, “Caretaker Sindh Government has established a facilitation center in the office of ABAD for digitization of revenue land and provision of online services. Under which ABAD members can now submit their applications at ease and can also get information about their applications online,” said a statement.

He said, “Facilities of e-service have been provided in all the revenue offices of Sindh including Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars offices as now the people of the province can submit their applications online in these offices and get results while documents can be received at home by courier.”

Muhammad Yunus Dagha said, “Through digitization, the work will be completed with transparency in revenue and the difficulties of the customers will be reduced.”

He said, “Through the digitalization of land, we are also computerizing the land records of the entire Sindh, with this process, no one’s land ownership record can be changed through manipulation and now no one will be deprived of his right.” He said, “Through this application, we are providing 10 different services, one of which is the provision of domicile.”

He said, “E-services launched in the Department of Industry and Commerce and Board of Revenue Sindh can also be replicated to more provincial departments.” He said, “Now the lands of Sindh Board of Revenue will be sold through auction so that the money of the people of Sindh remains with the people of Sindh.”

Muhammad Yunus Dagha said, “Sindh Board of Revenue is devising the Allotment policy and very soon this policy will be tabled before the caretaker cabinet.” Caretaker Minister Mohammad Yunus Dagha said, “Construction sector can stabilize our GDP a lot and all it needs is attention.” Patron Chief of ABAD Mohsin Shaikhani and Chairman ABAD Asif Sumsum also spoke on the occasion.

She said, “Sindh government has taken a historic step by establishing a facilitation center in the office of ABAD, the representative body of the construction sector.” Mohsin Shaikhani, Asif Sumsum, other officials of ABAD and Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Member RS&EP Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioners of various districts of Karachi and other officers were also present in the ceremony. While officers from Hyderabad, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh also participated online. On the occasion, the officers of Sindh Board of Revenue also answered the questions of the audience.