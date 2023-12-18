Minor kid kidnapped for ransom recovered

MULTAN - Police claimed to have recovered a minor kid safe­ly who was kidnapped for ransom in the limits of Mumtazabad police station here on Sunday. The police registered the case and launched immediate action and recovered four years old kid namely Ab­dul Wahab who was kidnapped for ransom from Mumtazabad police station area.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that the help was taken from mod­ern technology for the safe recovery of the child and the arrest of the accused as the special teams of IT, CIA and CRO participated. The main accused of the incident Fayyaz Sanjrani was also arrested from Taunsa Dera Ghazi Khan.

THREE BOOTLEGGERS HELD WITH WINE

Makhdoom Rasheed Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered 1600 litres wine from their possession during an operation conducted here on Sunday. Taking action on the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, Makhdoom Rasheed police under the gourmet.