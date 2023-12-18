Monday, December 18, 2023
Mohsin and Huma IT Centre holds written test for 2nd batch

Our Staff Reporter
December 18, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Mohsin and Huma IT Centre, an initiative spearheaded by Aziz Jan Trust, hosted its 2nd batch written test at Pe­shawar’s Qayyum Stadi­um. 

This significant event marked another stride in the endeavour to equip the local youth with es­sential IT skills.

The 2nd Batch SMIT (Skills for Market In­formation Technolo­gy) course drew a com­mendable participation of 5,000 students on Sunday at Qayyum Sta­dium. 

This initiative aims to provide intensive IT training to an addition­al 2,000 students across varying course dura­tions, ranging from six months to a year. 

Courses encompass a spectrum of modern IT fields including artificial intelligence, cloud com­puting, mobile app de­velopment, web devel­opment, graphic design, video animation, and CCNA.

Our Staff Reporter

