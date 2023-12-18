Mohsin and Huma IT Centre holds written test for 2nd batch

PESHAWAR - Mohsin and Huma IT Centre, an initiative spearheaded by Aziz Jan Trust, hosted its 2nd batch written test at Peshawar’s Qayyum Stadium.
This significant event marked another stride in the endeavour to equip the local youth with essential IT skills.
The 2nd Batch SMIT (Skills for Market Information Technology) course drew a commendable participation of 5,000 students on Sunday at Qayyum Stadium.
This initiative aims to provide intensive IT training to an additional 2,000 students across varying course durations, ranging from six months to a year.
Courses encompass a spectrum of modern IT fields including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, mobile app development, web development, graphic design, video animation, and CCNA.