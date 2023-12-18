Moot on functional reverse engineering of machine tools held at GIK-Institute

SWABI - Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Sunday underscored the transformative po­tential of state-of-the-art technologies, particular­ly emphasising the pivot­al roles played by digital twinning and functional reverse engineering while acknowledging the accel­erating pace of technolog­ical evolution. Speaking at one-day Internation­al Workshop on Function­al Reverse Engineering of Machine Tools (WRE 2023) held at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed illuminated the considerable momentum these technologies have gained, offering profound opportunities for the in­digenous development of machine tools in Pakistan.

The event brought to­gether a diverse array of participants, including ac­ademic and industry ex­perts, practitioners, scien­tists from around the globe, and students from across the country, converging on the GIK Institute to delve into the intricacies of func­tional reverse engineering and digital twinning.