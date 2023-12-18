Moot on functional reverse engineering of machine tools held at GIK-Institute

SWABI - Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Sunday underscored the transformative potential of state-of-the-art technologies, particularly emphasising the pivotal roles played by digital twinning and functional reverse engineering while acknowledging the accelerating pace of technological evolution. Speaking at one-day International Workshop on Functional Reverse Engineering of Machine Tools (WRE 2023) held at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed illuminated the considerable momentum these technologies have gained, offering profound opportunities for the indigenous development of machine tools in Pakistan.
The event brought together a diverse array of participants, including academic and industry experts, practitioners, scientists from around the globe, and students from across the country, converging on the GIK Institute to delve into the intricacies of functional reverse engineering and digital twinning.