Monday, December 18, 2023
Motorway partially re-opened after visibility improved

Web Desk
1:33 PM | December 18, 2023
National

The motorway was partially reopened on Monday after visibility improved at 11 am.

According to the spokesperson for the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), M2 (Lahore to Islamabad) has been opened to traffic. However, traffic would be allowed to move in convoys, he added.

Meanwhile, Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M11) has also been opened to traffic.

The Motorway Police closed M4 (Khanewal to Abdul Hakeem) due to heavy fog last night.

The Motorway Police urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours. The drivers should also avoid speeding and keep a distance from the next vehicle.

