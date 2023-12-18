Naqvi takes notice of killing of four people

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the killing of four people in Baghbanpura and sought a detailed report from the IG. According to the details, a man killed four people including a woman and injured two others outside a marriage hall near the Last-Mint stop in Baghbanpura here on Sunday. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and said that justice should be ensured to them. The CM also ordered ensuring SOPs in marriage halls.