KARACHI-The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that a nation’s strength lies in the quality of its institutions, which thrive with academic and administrative autonomy. This he said while speaking at the 56th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan held at CPSP Headquarters in Karachi. Those who were present include President CPSP Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Senior VP Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, Vice President Prof. Ayesha Siddiqa, CPSP Councillors and Fellows Prof Maqsood Hamid, Prof Amanullah Abbasi, and others.

They congratulated the passing-out specialists of the college and hoped that they, like their predecessors, would invest their energies and expertise towards alleviating the suffering of the people of the country.

The CM said that a nation’s strength lies in the quality of its institutions. “I am pleased to acknowledge the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan as one of the noteworthy institutions in the country, making commendable strides in postgraduate medical education on a national and international scale,” he said, adding that the educational institutions thrive with academic and administrative autonomy. However, in addition to these factors, I propose the inclusion of social responsibility as a fundamental aspect,” he said, adding that the institutions should be rooted in a sense of duty towards society, with public awareness of their utility and assurance of the safety and efficacy of their outputs. This is particularly significant for medical institutions, the custodians of the medical profession, he said, adding that they bear the weighty responsibility of ensuring their graduates not only apply their knowledge and skills effectively but also demonstrate empathy in providing relief to those in need.

Baqar reminded all members of the medical profession, especially those embarking on their careers, that the people of this country, much like their parents and families, have made sacrifices to support their journey into the esteemed field of medicine. “I hope that you will uphold the expectations placed upon you and maintain the trust and confidence bestowed upon the medical profession by the nation,” he said. The destiny of CPSP rests in the hands of the young specialists who have recently graduated or will do so in the future, the interim CM said, adding that the college should now focus on equipping this generation not only with professional competencies but also with the values intrinsic to this noble profession.

The CM said that it was important to mold the professional characters through positive role-modeling, fostering attributes that enable them to serve the profession and the country with the utmost dedication and capability. He extended his sincere wishes for success in all their noble endeavors. Meanwhile,the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd), Maqbool Baqar, has said that the healthcare needs of Karachi are growing at a very fast pace, and the addition of hospitals by non-government organizations will help ease the burden of patients in government hospitals. This he said while speaking at a gathering organized to raise funds for the University Medical Complex being established in Karachi. Those who spoke on the occasion include Sohail Mahdi, Dr Dilbar A. Saeed, and others. Baqar said that the establishment of a university medical complex marked a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing healthcare and ensuring the well-being of the people of this city. “The healthcare needs of our metropolis are growing at a very fast pace, and the addition of this hospital will help to ease the burden of patients on the existing hospitals,” he said. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the visionary healthcare leaders, dedicated professionals, and all those who were tirelessly working to turn the dream into a reality.

“The establishment of this hospital would reflect a collective dedication to the health and prosperity of the people of Karachi,” he said, adding that the establishment of the University Medical Complex would be a noble project for the people of the city in particular and the people of the whole province of Sindh and Balochistan in general.

The CM said that in a world that constantly presented us with new challenges, a hospital was not merely a structure of bricks and mortar but a symbol of hope, compassion, and healing. He added that the UMC hospital would stand tall as a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to our people, embracing the latest advancements in medical science and technology.

“This hospital will be established with the technical and financial collaboration of medical and healthcare professionals, along with the support of the philanthropic community,” he said. The health care professionals play a pivotal role in the well-being of any society, the CM said, adding that it is not just about treating illnesses but about fostering a culture of prevention, education, and wellness. Medics International, with a history of serving the people over the last 30 years beyond caste, creed, or religion, has played a pivotal role in delivering especially to the underprivileged members of our society, the CM said, adding that they managed and run more than two dozen clinics and healthcare setups across Pakistan in different cities.