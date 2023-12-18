Pakistan condemns terror attack on Iran police

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Rask Police HQs in the south-eastern region of Iran, which killed 11 Iranian officials and injuring several others. “We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy,” said a Foreign Office statement. It added: “Terrorism is a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needs to be confronted by all means including through bilateral and regional co-operation.”