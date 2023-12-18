Monday, December 18, 2023
Pakistan condemns terror attack on Iran police

Our Staff Reporter
December 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the ter­rorist attack at Rask Police HQs in the south-eastern region of Iran, which killed 11 Iranian offi­cials and injuring several others. “We extend heartfelt condolenc­es to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Gov­ernment and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeak­able tragedy,” said a Foreign Of­fice statement. It added: “Terror­ism is a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needs to be confronted by all means including through bilat­eral and regional co-operation.”

