Pakistan condemns terror attack on Iran police

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the ter­rorist attack at Rask Police HQs in the south-eastern region of Iran, which killed 11 Iranian offi­cials and injuring several others. “We extend heartfelt condolenc­es to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Gov­ernment and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeak­able tragedy,” said a Foreign Of­fice statement. It added: “Terror­ism is a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needs to be confronted by all means including through bilat­eral and regional co-operation.”