Monday, December 18, 2023
Pakistani Christians in Dubai offer special prayers for country as Christmas nears

11:35 PM | December 18, 2023
A large number of Pakistani Christian expatriates gathered in Dubai on Saturday evening for their annual Christmas dinner.

Pakistan's Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George was the chief guest on the occasion on the special invitation of Church of Pakistan President Bishop Azad Marshall, who is also serving as the bishop for Urdu speaking congregation in the Gulf since 1994.

The guests enjoyed a festive meal as the choir sang melodious Christmas carols, resonating the festive cheer throughout the gathering. The exchange of Christmas gifts added a touch of warmth and camaraderie among the attendees.

Addressing the gathering, Khalil George acknowledged the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistani Christians, highlighting their unwavering service and warm hospitality. He also lauded the exceptional dedication of Bishop Marshall for serving the Urdu speaking congregation of the region for decades.

Taking the stage after the Pakistani human rights minister, Bishop Marshall said the event was a testament to unity, harmony, and the spirit of Christmas, fostering bonds of goodwill and joyous celebration.

He praised the Pakistani Christian community for their contributions to the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the UAE. He urged them to uphold the values of tolerance, peace, and coexistence that both countries share.

Concluding his speech, the senior church leader offered special prayer for Pakistan and its civil and military leaderships as they battle the scourge of terrorism amid a serious economic crisis. He also prayed for a peaceful general election in the country scheduled to be held on February 8.

