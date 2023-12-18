Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Palijo’s party to contest upcoming elections from GDA’s platform

APP
December 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) will contest the February 8, 2024, general elections from the platform of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the party’s Central Committee’s meeting announced here on Sunday. According to a statement issued after the meeting, the QAT’s President Ayaz Latif Palijo would contest from PS-60 Qasimabad, Hyderabad, a seat of the Sindh Assembly.
The party’s leaders decided to fully participate in the upcoming elections as other candidates would be fielded across the province on the seats of the national and provincial assemblies. The meeting also announced protests for January 5, 6 and 7, 2024, in the province. Addressing the meeting, Palijo accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of its alleged bad governance in the province. The QAT’s General Secretary Mazhar Rahujo, Senior Vice President Roshan Karnani, Dr Aziz Talpur, Ashraf Palijo, Gulzar Jumani, Sikandar Lashari and Altaf Khaskheli, among others, attended the meeting. Palijo earlier led the GDA as its General Secretary for over 6 years. However, he resigned from that position in April 2022.
DROs, ROs training restart across Sindh
The training of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) has restarted across the Sindh province. According to a spokesman for the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh on Sunday, the training would continue till December 19. In all 30 DROs and 191 ROs including 61 for National Assembly and 130 for Provincial Assembly were attending the training. The training was being conducted by the senior officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he added.

Minister inaugurates digitalisation of revenue land, online facilitation centre at ABAD’s office

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1702797894.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023