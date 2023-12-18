Parkha, Ana James win titles in Fatima Jinnah Ladies Golf

LAHORE - Parkhaijaz of Defence Raya emerged as the standout performer in the 3rd Fatima Jinnah Punjab Ladies Ama­teur Golf Championship.

The championship, hosted at the Royal Palm Golf Course, attracted top-notch lady golf­ers from various regions, in­cluding Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. Parkha, a recognized player by the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), showcased her mastery with remarkable scores of 73, 71, and 75 over three rounds, securing the title with an aggregate score of 219, just three over par. The runner-up in the gross category was the talented Ace Junior Golf League’s Bushra Fatima from Lahore Garrison, finishing with scores of 75, 75, and 85 for a total of 235. Aania Farooq from Ka­rachi clinched the third gross position with an aggregate score of 242. In the net category, Ana James Gill of Royal Palm claimed the top posi­tion with a three-round net aggregate score of 216. Ami Qin from Islamabad secured the second net position with a score of 218, while Zaib un Nisa of Royal Palm secured the third net position with a net aggregate score of 221. The nearest to the pin won by Uzma Khurshid and the lon­gest drive was hit by Parkha Ejaz. The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Brig Ayaz Mahmood, Honor­ary Secretary of Punjab Golf Association, and Ali Mehdi of Gourmet Foods. The event brought together Tourna­ment Director Minna Zainab, Executive Committee Mem­bers of Punjab Golf, Col Ja­meel Khalid of Royal Palm and participating ladies and families, marking the success­ful conclusion of the event.