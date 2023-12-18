Monday, December 18, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
December 18, 2023
“The revolution is not an apple that falls when
it is ripe. You have to make it fall.”
–Che Guevara

The Cuban Revolution, spearheaded by Fidel Castro alongside Che Guevara and other revolutionaries, unfolded in 1959, altering the nation’s trajectory. Castro’s vision of overthrowing Fulgencio Batista’s regime succeeded, prompting social, economic, and political transformations in Cuba. The revolution aimed to eradicate corruption, inequality, and foreign influence, establishing a socialist state. Land reforms, nationalisation of industries, and healthcare and education advancements characterised Castro’s regime. Despite criticisms regarding human rights violations and a strained relationship with the US, the revolution symbolised a struggle for independence and socio-economic change, influencing Latin American politics and global perceptions of revolutionary movements.

