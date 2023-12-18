Monday, December 18, 2023
PFC delegation's China visit to open new business opportunities

PFC delegation’s China visit to open new business opportunities
Agencies
December 18, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The visit of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation to Guangzhou, China is likely to contribute to the growth and diversification of the furniture market, opening up new opportunities for businesses on both sides. The visit serves as a platform for fostering collaboration and understanding between the Pakistani and Chinese furniture industries, said a news release here. The enthusiastic reception underscores the potential for enhanced bilateral trade and partnerships in the furniture sector. As both countries explore avenues for economic cooperation, the PFC delegation led by its Chief Operating Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq’s positive engagement in Guangzhou showcases the commitment to strengthening ties and promoting mutual prosperity. This exchange is likely to contribute to the growth and diversification of the furniture market, opening up new opportunities for businesses on both sides. The dynamic interaction between the Pakistani and Chinese representatives reflects a promising step towards fostering enduring connections and maximising the economic potential within the furniture industry.

