PM Kakar visits Kuwait today to condole death of Emir

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will undertake a one-day visit to Kuwait today.
He will convey to the Royal Family, the government and the people of Kuwait the sympathies and condolences of the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Foreign Office Spokesperson said on X on Sunday. The prime minister also declared December 18 as a day of mourning in Pakistan as an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the government, and people of Kuwait. The national flag shall fly at half mast throughout the country on the day.