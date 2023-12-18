Monday, December 18, 2023
PM Kakar visits Kuwait today to condole death of Emir

Agencies
December 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar will undertake a one-day visit to Kuwait today.

He will convey to the Royal Fam­ily, the government and the people of Kuwait the sympathies and con­dolences of the gov­ernment and people of Pakistan on the sad de­mise of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ah­mad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Foreign Office Spokes­person said on X on Sunday. The prime minister also declared December 18 as a day of mourning in Paki­stan as an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the peo­ple and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the gov­ernment, and people of Kuwait. The nation­al flag shall fly at half mast throughout the country on the day.

