Police beef up security at churches

Rawalpindi - On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, Rawalpindi District Police have enhanced security at churches. According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there. He informed that 432 police personnel were deployed to ensure security at churches. He said that Rawalpindi police had made strict measures to ensure the security of the Christian community. The CPO had ordered effective patrolling in different areas and directed the senior police officers to deploy plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen near the churches and public places. All available resources were being utilized to maintain law and order across the district, to protect the rights of the minorities and to ensure security at churches, he added. Rawalpindi District Police registered 474 FIRs against underage drivers during the last three days, said a police spokesman here on Sunday. He informed that police, on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, were taking action by the law against underage drivers. A total of 3445 FIRs had been registered against underage drivers, he added. He informed that City Police Officer Rawalpindi had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rule violations and underage driving, adding that parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers. Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he informed. Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but also the lives of other road users, he said, adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.