Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Power pilferers attack Lesco team in Shahpur village

Staff Reporter
December 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Electricity thieves attacked and tortured an inspection team of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) in Shahpur village. According to the LESCO spokesman here Sunday, the Shahpur Sub-Division team conducted an operation in connection with its anti-electricity theft campaign in Shahpur village. During the operation, the LESCO staff tried to disconnect an illegal connection, but the accused along with his accomplices attacked and tortured the officials. The accused also snatched the mobile phone from one of the officials and deleted all the office data. The LESCO submitted an application for registration of an FIR against the accused in the police station concerned. The spokesman added that Bediyan Road Sub-Division’s team detected a LESCO official stealing electricity in Banker Society.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023