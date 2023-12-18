PPP pledges to make Hyderabad beautiful city: Chadhry Nizam

HYDERABAD-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and renowned builder Chaudhry Nizam udin Arain has said that uplift projects had been started in Hyderabad with the cooperation of the Mayor and others in Hyderabad. In a statement on Sunday, Arain said that besides the construction of roads and streets beautification work would also carried out in pretabad, Phuleli, Rishi Ghaat, Noorani Basti, Mirza Para, Liaqat Colony, Firdaus colony, Gaoshala and Kali Mori because Pakistan People’s Party has pledged to make Hyderabad city a beautiful and glorious like past. He expressed hope that citizens of Hyderabad would succeed People Party candidates in upcoming General elections with the same spirit they showed in Local Government elections and would not disappoint them.