Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President calls for adopting nationwide electricity, gas & water conservation strategies

President calls for adopting nationwide electricity, gas & water conservation strategies
Web Desk
4:50 PM | December 18, 2023
National

President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for adopting consensus-based nationwide electricity, gas and water conservation strategies to save precious national resources.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today, he said for this purpose there is a need to bring some behavioural changes to achieve the desired objectives in the shortest possible timeframe.

The President said that the Islamic teachings stressed the conservation of resources even if there was an abundance of them. He said the teachings of the Quran and Hadith stressed the conservation of water even if one was performing ablution at the bank of a river.

The President said we need to adopt the cherished Islamic values to change our approaches while using precious resources which include water, gas and electricity.

Expressing regret over the inhuman atrocities on innocent Palestinians, the President also stressed that the priorities of the world should shift from war to conservation and safety of the planet and for this purpose we need to shift our priorities.

Liverpool vs. Man Utd clash ends 0-0, Arsenal top English Premier League

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023