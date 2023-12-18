Prominent lawyer Latif Khosa joins PTI

LAHORE - Former Punjab governor, prominent jurist and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sardar Latif Khosa on Sunday officially ended his years-long affiliation with his the PPP and joined Pakistan Tehreek - e – Insaf (PTI).

Despite several alerts, the former governor did not pay any heed to party warnings and did not bother to submit his reply on served no­tices. He continued providing legal assistance to PTI founder. This led to Khosa’s suspension from PPP’s membership and expulsion from CEC as well.

Addressing a press conference at his Lahore residence, Latif ex­pressed hope that his move to join PTI would bring an end to politics of hate prevailing in the country, stat­ing his choice to join former ruling party was driven by the wish of PTI founder Imran Khan. Khosa under­scored that he joined PTI only in the greater interests of the nation and to implement the democratic values.

Khosa said his decision to join PTI will mark the commencement of a new journey of burying ani­mosities within political rivals. He said throughout his political and le­gal career he had considered legal profession and politics as worship. Khosa further highlighted that the state of Pakistan had historical­ly suffered severe consequences whenever the constitution was vi­olated or ignored. He stressed that solutions for every challenge cur­rently faced by Pakistanis enriched within the constitution.

Commenting on country’s judicial framework, Khosa said he had full confidence in the institution’s abil­ity to deliver justice by holding the scales of justice. He said the collec­tive ownership of both judiciary and the army belongs to the people of Pakistan. Citing constitutional con­stitutional of all limitations of state institutions Khosa said according to the constitution army was designat­ed as the protector of the borders as the institution’s expenses and sala­ries by the taxes paid by the people of Pakistan. Explaining his decision to join PTI at a time when everyone is leaving the party, Khosavowed to raise his voice of truth. Khosa called upon the judiciary to fulfill its du­ties by ensuring implementation of constitution, law and justice within the country.