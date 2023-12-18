Protest march

Monday, December 18, 2023
December 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - A large number of activists belonging to different political and nationalist parties, as well as social organisations and and human rights groups, welcomed participants of a march organised by the Awami Workers Party (AWP) against failure of police to recover a missing woman and her two-year-old daughter.The victims had been abducted some 10 months ago in Kandhkot, AWP leaders said. The ‘march on foot’ was started from Kashmore. Those leading the march included AWP’s Abdul Hameed Khoso, Imdadullah Khoso, Farooq Naich and Saeed Ahmed.

 

