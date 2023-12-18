PU organises talk on Quaid’s Pakistan

LAHORE - The Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre organised a panel discussion on ‘Quaid’s Pakistan: Contemporary Challenges and Future’. Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Dr Erum Muzaffar from Pakistan Study Centre, Karachi University, Director PSC Jamshoro University, Sindh Dr. Mukaish Kumar, Director PU Centre for South Asian Studies, Dr Naheed S Goraya, Associate Professor Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Dr. Ahmad Ajaz, faculty members and students were present on the occasion. In her address, Dr Naumana welcomed the participants and recalled the vision of the Quaid about Pakistan. She said that Quaid-i-Azam desired Pakistan to be a modern, egalitarian and democratic state based on the principles of Islam i.e. fraternity, equality, democracy and fair play. She said that Jinnah had laid down the basic principles that could lead to national integration and cohesiveness, if followed in true spirit. Dr. Erum Muzaffar focused on the practice of political values as envisioned by the Quaid. She also put special focus on the recent decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Dr. Mukaish Kumar highlighted the significance of economic empowerment in the light of the Quaid’s vision. He stressed the need to obtain national benefits from the projects like CPEC. Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi was of the view that how the deviation from Quaid’s vision has leaded us towards deeper and extended problems.