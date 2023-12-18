Punjab CM directs DCs to ensure cut in transport fares

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assigned a task to officials concerned to ensure reduction in the inter-city transport fares in proportion to the cut in the prices of diesel.
He ordered all deputy commissioners across Punjab to meet the deadline for reduction in fares. CM Naqvi stated that the benefit in the reduction of petroleum prices should be passed on directly to the people of the province. Naqvi ordered an indiscriminate action against transport owners who refuse to reduce transport fares by tonight.
CM TAKES NOTICE OF KILLING OF FOUR PEOPLE
Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the killing of four people in Baghbanpura and sought a detailed report from the IG.
According to the details, a man killed four people including a woman and injured two others outside a marriage hall near the Last-Mint stop in Baghbanpura here on Sunday.
Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and said that justice should be ensured to them. The CM also ordered ensuring SOPs in marriage halls.