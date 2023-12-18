Punjab CM directs DCs to ensure cut in transport fares

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi has assigned a task to officials concerned to en­sure reduction in the inter-city transport fares in proportion to the cut in the prices of diesel.

He ordered all deputy commis­sioners across Punjab to meet the deadline for reduction in fares. CM Naqvi stated that the bene­fit in the reduction of petroleum prices should be passed on direct­ly to the people of the province. Naqvi ordered an indiscriminate action against transport owners who refuse to reduce transport fares by tonight.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF KILL­ING OF FOUR PEOPLE

Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the killing of four people in Baghbanpura and sought a de­tailed report from the IG.

According to the details, a man killed four people includ­ing a woman and injured two others outside a marriage hall near the Last-Mint stop in Bagh­banpura here on Sunday.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathies and con­dolences to the families of the victims and said that justice should be ensured to them. The CM also ordered ensuring SOPs in marriage halls.