Religious Kalash Festival Chitromos begins

CHITRAL- The religious festival of Kalash Valley, Chitramos (Chowmos) started with Kalash people residing in the three valleys of Kalash, Rambur, Berar and Bomburit enthusiastically participating despite cold waves. DG Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat on behalf of the Tourism Department, deployed tourism Police on the festival to provide foolproof security. He said the Tourism Police will provide all kinds of facilities to tourists during the festival. Tourism Police is also performing duty on the routes leading to Lowari Tunnel and Kalash, Barkatullah Marwat said. Before going, tourists can get all kinds of information from Tourism Helpline 1422 to avoid untoward incidents, DG Tourism Authority said. This festival is celebrated as a symbol of happiness and peace for winter. A bonfire festival was also celebrated in the historical and cultural Chitromos festival of the Kalash tribe. Boys and girls compete by setting fire to the branches of pine trees to create a tall smoke. In the festival, boys and girls carry their small leaves and sing songs and perform various rituals. Various rituals are performed in the Chaumos festival including Shishau, Savi Lek Har, Choi Nari, Mandahek and Shara Berayak. Fruits, vegetables and dry fruits were distributed to share love, peace and unity.