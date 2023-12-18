Returning of illegal foreigners from KP continues

PESHAWAR - Returning of illegally staying foreigners from Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued with 1014 people being sent to Afghanistan via Pe­shawar, Torkham border, an official of the Home and Tribal Affairs said here Sunday.

He said another 92 people were deported from Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 82 more ille­gal foreigners from Peshawar, Punjab will be de­ported through the Torkham border, the official of the Home Department said.

He said a total of 6452 migrants were sent to Afghanistan and a total of 5249 migrants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 125 from Islamabad, 1045 from Punjab, and 34 from Azad Kashmir were sent to Afghanistan.

Likewise, a total of 260,909 people have been deported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghani­stan through Peshawar, Torkham border. He said, efforts are being made to send migrants to Afghan­istan from Peshawar, other borders, Angoor Adda and Kharlachi and similarly a total of 3648 people were sent to Afghanistan through Angoor Adda border while 698 people were sent to Afghanistan from the Kharlachi border.

The official of the Home and Tribals Affairs said that 265,256 people have been sent to Afghani­stan from the three borders of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and according to the latest survey by Deputy Commissioners, Peshawar, 871 illegal foreigners are still living in various districts.

According to Peshawar, government policy, no il­legal foreigner can live and do business in any part of Pakistan with all relevant agencies committed to ensuring the safe return of illegal aliens.