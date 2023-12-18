Monday, December 18, 2023
Serving judges, spouses get exemption from body search at airports

Serving judges, spouses get exemption from body search at airports
The Nation Monitoring
December 18, 2023
National

KARACHI  -  The Ministry of Aviation has exempted the serv­ing judges and their spouses from body search at all airports in Pakistan on the directives of the Su­preme Court. An order in this regard has been is­sued by the Airport Security Force (ASF) director general on the directive of the aviation secretary. “[...] Secretary Aviation has been pleased to ex­empt spouses of serving judges and Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan from body search at all airports,” read a notification issued by the Min­istry of Aviation on October 12. Earlier, media re­ports said that Pakistan was in talks with a Unit­ed Arab Emirates (UAE) company for installing eGates at the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad air­ports for self-immigration services similar to de­veloped countries. Airport sources had said the installation of eGates at Karachi’s Jinnah Interna­tional Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport and Islamabad International Airport was under con­sideration to expedite the immigration service for passengers of developed countries. Like the air­ports of Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dubai and oth­er developed countries, passengers at the three major airports of Pakistan would be able to avoid the hassle of queues and will be able to easily sail through the automated self-service immigration barriers. According to the immigration sources, only the passengers having an e-passport will be able to use the e-gates facility.

The Nation Monitoring

Latest Highlights

