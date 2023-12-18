Serving judges, spouses get exemption from body search at airports

KARACHI - The Ministry of Aviation has exempted the serv­ing judges and their spouses from body search at all airports in Pakistan on the directives of the Su­preme Court. An order in this regard has been is­sued by the Airport Security Force (ASF) director general on the directive of the aviation secretary. “[...] Secretary Aviation has been pleased to ex­empt spouses of serving judges and Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan from body search at all airports,” read a notification issued by the Min­istry of Aviation on October 12. Earlier, media re­ports said that Pakistan was in talks with a Unit­ed Arab Emirates (UAE) company for installing eGates at the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad air­ports for self-immigration services similar to de­veloped countries. Airport sources had said the installation of eGates at Karachi’s Jinnah Interna­tional Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport and Islamabad International Airport was under con­sideration to expedite the immigration service for passengers of developed countries. Like the air­ports of Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dubai and oth­er developed countries, passengers at the three major airports of Pakistan would be able to avoid the hassle of queues and will be able to easily sail through the automated self-service immigration barriers. According to the immigration sources, only the passengers having an e-passport will be able to use the e-gates facility.