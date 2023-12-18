Monday, December 18, 2023
SFA inspects food outlet, fines over Rs0.2m

APP
December 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team on Sunday conducted a surprise visit of the Paradise Bakery Gulzar Hijri and imposed a fine of Rs0.2.5m on the Paradise Bakery located in Gulzar Hijri for violating SFA guidelines and laws. The team acted upon on the instructions of  the Caretaker CM Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar and Director General of SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, a communique said.  During the inspection the sanitation situation was found very poor. The medical records of the staff working at the bakery were also not available. The production unit of the bakery was also temporarily closed due to the presence of rats and cockroaches in the production unit. The Paradise Bakery had also been issued a notice to improve the situation within 15 days.

