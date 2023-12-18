Shahzeb wins Yahya Classic Bodybuilding title, KPK dominate with impressive medal haul 

LAHORE - Shahzeb of Punjab emerged victorious, clinching the coveted 7th Yahya Classic Bodybuilding title while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) dominated the overall event with an impressive medal haul. Syed Muhammad of KPK secured the Mr. Pakistan title, Syed Bilal of Balochistan claimed the Mr. Physique title, and Haroon Rashid of KPK earned the Mr. Junior title. KPK showcased remarkable dominance throughout the event, securing five gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, along with two major titles. The competitions, held at a local hall in the city, witnessed impressive performances across various categories. Usman Butt of Punjab claimed the master class title, M Ahmed took the junior category title (65kg), Sabir Jameel triumphed in the 70kg class, Noman Kamboh of Punjab secured the 75kg class title, and Usman Butt of Punjab dominated the 80kg class. Syed Mohammad claimed the 85kg class title and Shahzeb Ali of Punjab clinched the 90kg class title. In the master class, Punjab bodybuilders secured the top three positions, with Usman Butt taking the lead, followed by Anas Jameel and M Owais.