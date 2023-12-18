Shahzeb wins Yahya Classic Bodybuilding title, KPK dominate with impressive medal haul 

LAHORE - Shahzeb of Punjab emerged victorious, clinching the cov­eted 7th Yahya Classic Body­building title while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) dominat­ed the overall event with an impressive medal haul. Syed Muhammad of KPK secured the Mr. Pakistan title, Syed Bilal of Balochistan claimed the Mr. Physique title, and Ha­roon Rashid of KPK earned the Mr. Junior title. KPK show­cased remarkable dominance throughout the event, securing five gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, along with two major titles. The compe­titions, held at a local hall in the city, witnessed impressive performances across vari­ous categories. Usman Butt of Punjab claimed the master class title, M Ahmed took the junior category title (65kg), Sabir Jameel triumphed in the 70kg class, Noman Kamboh of Punjab secured the 75kg class title, and Usman Butt of Pun­jab dominated the 80kg class. Syed Mohammad claimed the 85kg class title and Shahzeb Ali of Punjab clinched the 90kg class title. In the master class, Punjab bodybuilders se­cured the top three positions, with Usman Butt taking the lead, followed by Anas Jameel and M Owais.