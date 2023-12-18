SHEC organizes first National Certified Reviewers programme

KARACHI - The Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) has organised the first National Certified Reviewers (NCR) Programme for professionals from the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) belonging to public and private sector universities across Pakistan. The three-day training event was held at the International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS). It drew professionals from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demonstrating SHEC’s commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange on a national scale, said a press release issued here. The programme covered essential topics such as basics of assessment and evaluation, principles of review, Malcolm Baldrige Mechanism of Review (ADLI), reviewing of a report (qualitative) using ADLI, Linking UPR with ADLI, how to write comments for a review assignment and analysing different models of review. During the programme, participants also shared their experiences and insights. SHEC Secretary Moinuddin Siddiqui spoke on the concluding ceremony of the programme.