SUP holds rallies across Sindh against corporate farming  

KARACHI - The Sindh United Party (SUP) rejected the ‘Green Pakistan’ project of corporate farming of millions of acres, saying that it was not in the interest of the province and the country. Addressing a protest rally in front of the Karachi Press Club, SUP president Syed Zain Shah said that 4.8million acres of land in the country and 1.3 acres in Sindh were being doled out to the corporate sector. He said that protests against corporate farming project were staged on Saturday on his party’s call in almost all district headquarters, including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sakrand, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Umarkot, Dadu, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Sukkur and Ghotki, besides Karachi.Zain Shah described the ‘Green Pakistan’ project as “poison for the country”, and said that people of the province would never accept the “poison wrapped in golden paper”. He alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that ruled over Sindh for around 15 years had surrendered the province’s authority by handing it over to the federation. The SUP chief warned the caretaker dispensation against going for such projects which were detrimental to the interests of the people of the country. “Corporate farming is a fraud with the masses,” he remarked. He said that SUP was not against development in the country. “But we will not accept any development that disturbs the people of this country,” he said. Zain Shah warned that occupation of lands of Sindh and the country would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and demanding shelving of the proposed project.Amir Azad Phanhwar, Munir Naich, Syed Ghulam Shah, Jalal Shah Bukhari, Khuda Dino Shah, Munir Magsi and others also spoke. LARKANA: SUP workers and supporters led by its vice president Syed Munir Haider Shah took out a rally in Larkana and raised slogans against corporate farming and proponents of the project on Saturday. Mr Shah and other SUP leaders including Jagdesh Ahuja addressed the rally outside the local press club after it emerged from Sitta Villas, near the shrine of Qaim Shah Bukha-riand, and passed through various roads.