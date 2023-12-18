Monday, December 18, 2023
Thorough probe needed into supply of US weaponry to terrorists: Durrani

INP
December 18, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Former federal minister and senior politician Muhammad Ali Durra­ni has said that source and traffick­ing of the latest American weapons and technology to terrorists in the war against Pakistan was matter of grave concern.

Demanding thorough investiga­tions into the matter, he questioned, “Where are the terrorists fighting against Pakistan obtaining the latest American weaponry?” 

In a statement issued here on Sun­day, Muhammad Ali Durrani said that it was imperative to undertake these investigations to root out ter­rorists and eliminate the scourge of terrorism. The United States of America should assist Pakistan with cutting-edge technology which was in the interests of both the US and global security, he emphasised. 

“The possibility of another 9/11 cannot be ruled out if the supply of the latest weaponry to terrorists is not curtailed,” he urged. 

Durrani said that availability of sophisticated arms to terrorists is a matter of concern for regional and global security.

“A new war is being orchestrated against Pakistan through the latest American arms,” he said. In such cir­cumstances, the US should support Pakistan with latest technology in the war against terrorism. “It is in the interest of the US to play a role for peace in the region,” he said. 

The former minister said that American weapons and technology are being used against Palestinians by Israel and against Pakistan by ter­rorists. The presence of such weap­onry and technology among terror­ists raises numerous questions that cannot be ignored, he added. 

Senator Durrani said that respon­sibility lies with the United Na­tions and especially with the United States to prevent the supply of new technology and weapons to terror­ists and terrorist organisations.

“The goal of terrorists, be they state or non-state actors, is to sow chaos, posing a threat to the safety and se­curity of the world,” Durrani said. 

He said that Pakistani armed forc­es and the nation defeated terror­ism with their unparalleled bravery and sacrifices and “all political par­ties, institutions and the masses will have to stay united and move for­ward with a comprehensive and ro­bust plan of action.” 

Pakistani nation and armed forc­es would once again defeat terror­ists, who are using American weap­ons and technology, he said. 

“Strong defence and robust de­mocracy are the guarantees of Paki­stan’s integrity and security,” Durra­ni concluded.

INP

