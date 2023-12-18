Three children kidnapped from Hyderabad, recovered in Karachi  

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad police claimed to have recovered the three children who were kidnapped on December 13 in Badhu Palari village within the limits of the Naseem Nagar Check Post. According to the police, a woman named Zainab, alias Zara Chandio, who posed as a tutor and came to teach children in Badhu Palari village for a month abducted the three children — Alisha, daughter of Imam Din, Bushra, daughter of Imam Din, and Hasnain son of Nizamuddin. The Naseem Nagar police registered a case under the Section 364-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. They traced the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and other information sources. Zainab was arrested along with her accomplices Zaheer Abbas Leghari, Zehra Leghari and Nader Ali Leghari. The three abducted children were recovered from the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi after the arrested woman identified the place where they had been kept. Police said Zaheer was the mastermind of the kidnapper gang that had committed the crime. The three children were abducted in Hyderabad and transferred to Karachi on Thursday morning. The suspects reportedly told the investigators that they abducted the children because of a dispute.