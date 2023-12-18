Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three killed as Karachi's building crashes down amid cylinder blast

Three killed as Karachi's building crashes down amid cylinder blast
Web Desk
4:46 PM | December 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

At least three people were killed and seven others, including two children, injured when a residential building collapsed owing to a gas cylinder explosion in Machhar Colony on Monday.

According to the Keamari police, the explosion happened inside a gas cylinder shop located on the ground floor of the residential building near Baitul Mukarram Masjid. Nearby buildings were damaged due to powerful blasts, it added.

The injured were removed to the Civil Hospital. A person died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries while being treated in the hospital.

Police and rescue teams have started a clean-up operation.

The rescue officials feared more people could be buried under the rubble.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023