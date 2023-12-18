Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Transport fares reduced in Faisalabad

APP
December 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -   The district administration has made reduction in transport fares from 3 to 5 percent for passengers of various routes. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that after a decrease in the prices of pe­troleum products, officers of the district administra­tion held a meeting with transport owners and made them reduce transport fares. Therefore, they agreed to reduce the fare of AC buses by 3pc and non-AC buses 5pc, which run from B-class transport stands of Faisala­bad to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh etc. Meanwhile, RTA Secretary Ahmad Raza also visited var­ious transport stands and directed transport owners to display fare lists and ban­ners at conspicuous places, the spokesman added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702850519.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023