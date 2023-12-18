Transport fares reduced in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The district administration has made reduction in transport fares from 3 to 5 percent for passengers of various routes. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that after a decrease in the prices of pe­troleum products, officers of the district administra­tion held a meeting with transport owners and made them reduce transport fares. Therefore, they agreed to reduce the fare of AC buses by 3pc and non-AC buses 5pc, which run from B-class transport stands of Faisala­bad to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh etc. Meanwhile, RTA Secretary Ahmad Raza also visited var­ious transport stands and directed transport owners to display fare lists and ban­ners at conspicuous places, the spokesman added.