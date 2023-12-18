Vehicles’ physical verification desk opened at SCCI

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq and Director Excise and Taxation Department Islam­abad Bilal Azam inaugurated ve­hicles physical verification desk at the chamber house.

The move aims at easing diffi­culties of the business commu­nity and people of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa regarding vehicles physical verification.

In this regard, a formal inau­guration ceremony was held at the chamber house here on Sun­day.

The event was attended by the SCCI vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, former presidents Faiz Muhamamd Faizi, Zufiqar Ali Khan, Zahidullah Shinwari, Riaz Arshad, members of the executive committee Monawar Khurshid, Kashif Amin, Min­hajuddin, Chairman of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Cars Dealer Stand­ing Committee on Ghulam Bi­lal Javed, vice chairman Bakht Mir Jan Durrani, trader lead­er Haji Amin Hussain Babar, Saddar Gul, Fazl-e-Wahid, Ex­cise and Taxation Officers Pe­shawar region and members of business community in a large number.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Ishaq lauded the Excise and Taxation Department Is­lamabad for setting up of a vehi­cles physical verification desk at the chamber house, stating that this initiative will remove diffi­culties of the business commu­nity and people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

The SCCI said the business community was the backbone of the country’s economy.

Therefore, he urged the gov­ernment and relevant authori­ties to take pragmatic steps for provision of facilities to busi­ness community under one win­dow operation.

He said owing to being far away from seaport, the KP busi­ness community has faced enor­mous difficulties that have brought negative impacts on businesses, the country’s trade and export.

Fuad Ishaq suggested broad­ening of existing tax-base for bringing new people under the tax-net.

He urged the government and departments concerned to avoid burdening existing tax­payers with new taxes.

The SCCI chief said the coun­try’s economy would stabilise by readdressing business com­munity issues.

He also gave a number of pro­posals for simplifying the cur­rent tax-filing system.

Praising the efforts of Excise and Taxation Department Is­lamabad for the establishment of the desk at chamber house, Ishaq said the department will take measures for provision ve­hicle registration and token re­newal facility through this desk.

Bilal Azam, while speaking on the occasion, said the Excise and Taxation department is fully committed to facilitate the busi­ness community and hoped the desk will play a role to mitigate suffering of the community.

He also explained the depart­ment’s special initiatives and other facilities that have been extended to the business com­munity and the main objective of the vehicle’s physical verifi­cation desk.

Ghulam Bilal Javed also spoke on the occasion and praised the Excise and Taxation department Islamabad for this important step.

He also apprised the meeting regarding initiatives that had been taken under leadership of Faud Ishaq for resolution of the business community.