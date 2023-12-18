Voters eye on political parties’ manifestos for generation of employment, education opportunities

PESHAWAR - In democratic setups all over the world including Pakistan, manifes­tos play a significant role in decid­ing the fate of political and religious parties during general election and take the countries forward on path of prosperity. Prior to general elec­tion, political leaders announce their parties manifestos for information of millions of electorates about their fu­ture programs and priorities for well being of masses and resolution of the country’s problems if voted to power.

Despite announcement of the elec­tion schedule by Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP), most of politi­cal and religious parties have yet to announce its manifestos.

“The people of KP eagerly awaited of the political parties’ manifestos for solution of their problems such as unemployment, poverty, price hike and illiteracy,” said Professor Dr H.R.Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

“Except PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has recently announced key points of his party’s election manifesto including con­struction of three million houses for poor, launching of welfare cards for labourers, patients and farmers be­sides increasing BISP assistance dur­ing various public addresses in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, the other political parties have yet to announced salient features of manifestos and long delay in this regard may counterproductive for it to attract voters during election campaigns,” he said.

He said that thousands of graduate voters wanted dignfied jobs and any political party have a solid program for employment creation would take an edge over others on February 8, 2024. Dr Hilali said that unfortunate­ly, unemployment has increased in last few decades in the country due to lackluster approach of the past governments.

He claimed that unemployment rate in Pakistan was 6.42 percent in 2022, a 0.08 percent increase from 2021 while in 2020 it was 6.55 percent, showing a 1.72 percent increase from 2019 besides 4.83 percent in 2018, a 0.75 percent in­crease from 2018.

He said over 21 million voters were added to the electoral rolls since 2018 elections in Pakistan where the number of women voters had swelled from 46.73 million in last polls to 58.47 million in 2023 due to popula­tion explosion that put extra burden on all resources besides increasing unemployment and illiteracy.

He said the number of male vot­ers had jumped from 59.22 million in 2018 to 68.50 million till July 25, 2023. ECP statistics further revealed that approximately 127 million reg­istered voters would exercise their right of franchise in the upcoming general election out of whom about 72.31 million (56.9pc) were reg­istered in Punjab, 26.65 million in Sindh (21pc), 21.69 million voters (17.1pc) in KP while 5.28 million ( 4.2pc) in Balochistan.

In Pakistan, the total registered voters in 2018 was 106 million including 59.22 million male and 46.73 million female voters, show­ing a 12.49 million deference be­tween both sexes while in July this year its number jumped to a record 127 million.