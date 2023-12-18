Water woes

I am writing to highlight the persistent issue of water scarcity in Rawalpindi, causing significant daily hardships for residents.
Having lived in Rawalpindi for a decade, I’ve experienced this water problem with no resolution in sight. Residents resort to fetching drinking water from nearby filters and relying on expensive tanker deliveries, costing 3k per tanker weekly, which is unaffordable for many. Immediate action is necessary to address this issue. Investments in water infrastructure, conservation, and efficient management are crucial to alleviate the community’s suffering.
I urge the concerned authorities to prioritise and expedite efforts to resolve this long-standing problem, ensuring equitable access to clean water for all Rawalpindi residents. Proactive measures are essential to improve the lives of people in Rawalpindi.
MAIMOONA IMRAN,
Rawalpindi.