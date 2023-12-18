Water woes

I am writing to highlight the per­sistent issue of water scarcity in Rawalpindi, causing significant daily hardships for residents.

Having lived in Rawalpindi for a decade, I’ve experienced this water problem with no resolu­tion in sight. Residents resort to fetching drinking water from nearby filters and relying on ex­pensive tanker deliveries, cost­ing 3k per tanker weekly, which is unaffordable for many. Imme­diate action is necessary to ad­dress this issue. Investments in water infrastructure, conserva­tion, and efficient management are crucial to alleviate the com­munity’s suffering.

I urge the concerned authori­ties to prioritise and expedite ef­forts to resolve this long-standing problem, ensuring equitable ac­cess to clean water for all Rawal­pindi residents. Proactive mea­sures are essential to improve the lives of people in Rawalpindi.

MAIMOONA IMRAN,

Rawalpindi.